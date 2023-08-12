Martin & Co. Inc. TN Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN decreased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.31% of Hawkins worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWKN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Hawkins Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.53. 202,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

