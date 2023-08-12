Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 5.8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 4,538,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,915,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. Berenberg Bank raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MQ

Marqeta Stock Up 7.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.83.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 44,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martha Cummings sold 21,371 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $110,274.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 10,500.0% during the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,212,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 286,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Marqeta by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.