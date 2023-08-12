Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on September 1st

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

MHNC opened at $18.20 on Friday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

