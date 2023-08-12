MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.56.

MAG Silver Stock Up 1.2 %

MAG Silver stock opened at C$15.54 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$13.93 and a twelve month high of C$22.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.54. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.02).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

