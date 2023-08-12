Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) PT Raised to C$0.90

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSHIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

PSHIF opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. Lucero Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.49.

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

