Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $226.08.

LOW opened at $223.69 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

