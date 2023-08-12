Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lowered by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,605. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.25 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48. The firm has a market cap of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.