Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Boosted by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.94. 690,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

