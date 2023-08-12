Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

LCTX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.44. 421,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,743. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 87.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

