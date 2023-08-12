Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $862.00

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 862 ($11.02) and last traded at GBX 959.51 ($12.26), with a volume of 248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970 ($12.40).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 998.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,021.86. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5,150 ($65.81) per share. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4,063.59%.

In other Lindsell Train Investment Trust news, insider Charles Julian Cazalet acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £983.64 ($1,257.05) per share, for a total transaction of £20,656.44 ($26,398.01). Insiders have bought a total of 75 shares of company stock worth $2,508,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

