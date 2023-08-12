Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $517,095.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,412.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $132,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,354,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 36,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $517,095.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,412.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,373 shares of company stock worth $1,635,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.