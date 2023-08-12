LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €29.02 ($31.89) and last traded at €29.19 ($32.08). Approximately 317,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.24 ($32.13).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.92.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

