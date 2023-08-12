Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Elias Farhat Sells 4,992 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) Director Elias Farhat sold 4,992 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $60,852.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSEA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

