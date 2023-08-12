Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.47.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $34.42 on Friday, hitting $651.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,938. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $644.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.