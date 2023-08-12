Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.31-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion. Krispy Kreme also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $418.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 675,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 708,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 192,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,564,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,187,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 655,957 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

