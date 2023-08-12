Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Stacey G. Rock Sells 6,173 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey G. Rock sold 6,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $101,175.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,246.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

KTOS stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

