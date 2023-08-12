Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PHG stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.26. The stock had a trading volume of 537,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,481. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 277,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after purchasing an additional 37,942 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

