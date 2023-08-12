Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.92

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and traded as low as $6.39. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 1,576 shares changing hands.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($3.25). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

