Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $30.86 million and approximately $182,458.96 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00099254 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00050872 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

