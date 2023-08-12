KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,522 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in KLA were worth $24,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,780 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $17.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.98. The stock had a trading volume of 868,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,707. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $517.30. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. KLA’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

