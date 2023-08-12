Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $54.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.