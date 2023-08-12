Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.03

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.03 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 89.04 ($1.14). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 92.10 ($1.18), with a volume of 71,155 shares changing hands.

Kerry Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.02. The firm has a market cap of £156.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of €0.35 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,167.16%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.