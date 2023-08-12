Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $61.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of AXS opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.97. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

