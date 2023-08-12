Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002858 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $580.48 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 689,463,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,454,351 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

