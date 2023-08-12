Kaspa Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $934.46 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $934.46 million and $33.94 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,108,625,363 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,095,270,969.30007 with 20,095,271,154.297287 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04186279 USD and is down -7.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $33,347,371.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

