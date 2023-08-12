JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,268 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 2,140,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,941,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.