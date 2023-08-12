JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.23

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.23 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 129.78 ($1.66). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.65), with a volume of 145,836 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £379.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,200.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 131.03.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12,500.00%.

Insider Activity

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

In related news, insider Caroline Gulliver purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £12,500 ($15,974.44). 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

