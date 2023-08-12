JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $105.25

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 105.25 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.38). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 107.20 ($1.37), with a volume of 729,624 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 105.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -621.68 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

