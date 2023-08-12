Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,533,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $393,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE:JCI opened at $59.38 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

