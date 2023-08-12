John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 409.7% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Price Performance

HTY stock remained flat at $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

