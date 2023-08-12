JFG Wealth Management LLC Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 171,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 185,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,326. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

