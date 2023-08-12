JFG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JFG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

