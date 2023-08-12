Jet Protocol Trading Up 2.2% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $293,194.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017564 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013883 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,462.36 or 1.00019718 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00863363 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $299,402.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

