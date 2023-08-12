JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Raised to $13.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

