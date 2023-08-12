Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JWEL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 63.87%.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
