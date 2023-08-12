Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JWLLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

