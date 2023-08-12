Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $105.83 on Friday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $55.26 and a 52 week high of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.88.

Insider Activity

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,187,000 after buying an additional 551,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

