iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 185,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 76,168 shares.The stock last traded at $132.96 and had previously closed at $133.10.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average is $131.48. The stock has a market cap of $788.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 104.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

