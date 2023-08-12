iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Coury Firm Asset Management LLC

Coury Firm Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,824 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

