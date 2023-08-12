iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $78.28.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
