iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9,242.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $163.25. 485,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,289. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.17.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.