iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lowered by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 601,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286,656 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.4% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $107,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $190.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,428,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,977,884. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.50 and its 200 day moving average is $183.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

