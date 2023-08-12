iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4,240,200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,402 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MTUM stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,218 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.37. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

