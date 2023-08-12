iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 229.2% in July

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENZL stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,943. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZL. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 585.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 886.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.