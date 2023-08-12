iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. 402,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

