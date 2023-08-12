iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,966,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.23% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $355,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,439,000 after buying an additional 347,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,966,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

