iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after acquiring an additional 258,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,433,000 after acquiring an additional 139,037 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 319,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,732. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

