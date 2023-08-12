iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.3% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.04. 3,757,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $445.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

