iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.64.

