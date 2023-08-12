iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,039 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,568,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 496.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after buying an additional 226,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,116,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.37. 1,920,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,755. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

